SIFTING THROUGH THE FOG OF UKRAINE/RUSSIA WAR. WITH SPECIAL GUEST SCOTT RITTER.

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Former Chief UN Weapons Inspector for Iraq and former US Marine Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter joins today's Liberty Report to discuss truth and lies being served up in the Russia/Ukraine war. Propaganda and censorship have made the whole world part of the battleground, but what is really going on?