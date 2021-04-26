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Mon Apr 26th 21 NutriMeds First Line of Defense and Vaccine Rescue Kits EduCap Study Exosome Immunity Launch Membership and Donation to Study Costs Now Worldwide Recruitement proof Labs Ig4 T Cell
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20 views • April 26, 2021
Mon Apr 26th 21 NutriMeds First Line of Defense and Vaccine Rescue Kits EduCap Study Exosome Immunity Launch Membership and Donation to Study Costs Now Worldwide Recruitement proof Labs Ig4 T Cell
Hour One Review of 21:20 minute Video Brighteon by Dr Bill Deagle MD Expose of Lack of Credit and Expose of 1 hour 20 minute Immunology Medical Panel Review Claiming No Explanation for Vaxxer Vascular and Miscarriage Events etc, and Solutions of First Line of Defense Kit and Vaccine Chemo Shot Fake mRNA or DNA toxic shots Rescue Kit Protocols, Review of KardioVasc, Pain Away Cream and Super Folate TR with Farid
Hour Two John W Spring, the General Strategist, Review of Issues to STOP the Vaccine Plaques, Toxic Nearby InfoToxins from Vaxxed People and Sign Up This week for the Study.
Hour One Review of 21:20 minute Video Brighteon by Dr Bill Deagle MD Expose of Lack of Credit and Expose of 1 hour 20 minute Immunology Medical Panel Review Claiming No Explanation for Vaxxer Vascular and Miscarriage Events etc, and Solutions of First Line of Defense Kit and Vaccine Chemo Shot Fake mRNA or DNA toxic shots Rescue Kit Protocols, Review of KardioVasc, Pain Away Cream and Super Folate TR with Farid
Hour Two John W Spring, the General Strategist, Review of Issues to STOP the Vaccine Plaques, Toxic Nearby InfoToxins from Vaxxed People and Sign Up This week for the Study.
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