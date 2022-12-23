Create New Account
CPS Removing Un-Vax’d CHILDREN! Horrible Stories of CPS Sex Trafficking - EVERY Parent must watch
High Hopes
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


Dec 22, 2022


EVERY Parent needs to see this! DeAnna deep dives into the corruption of CPS and the foster care system, interviewing loving parents who have had their babies and children ripped from their arms by CPS, sent into cold foster homes , and trafficked out never to be seen again. Hear interviews from mothers who have had their parental rights revoked for no reason! And mothers who had their newborn babies taken away simply because they chose not to give them their childhood vaccines!


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!

Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21y7vk-cps-removing-un-vaxd-children-horrible-stories-of-cps-sex-trafficking-every.html


