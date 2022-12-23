CPS Removing Un-Vax’d CHILDREN! Horrible Stories of CPS Sex Trafficking - EVERY Parent must watch

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Dec 22, 2022





EVERY Parent needs to see this! DeAnna deep dives into the corruption of CPS and the foster care system, interviewing loving parents who have had their babies and children ripped from their arms by CPS, sent into cold foster homes , and trafficked out never to be seen again. Hear interviews from mothers who have had their parental rights revoked for no reason! And mothers who had their newborn babies taken away simply because they chose not to give them their childhood vaccines!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21y7vk-cps-removing-un-vaxd-children-horrible-stories-of-cps-sex-trafficking-every.html



