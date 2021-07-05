DOLORES CAHILL TELEGRAM CHANNEL HIJACKED

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Former trusted collaborators have hijacked Dolores Cahill’s Telegram Channel. Steven Salah of Make Change Happen has misused the site for own benefits and blocked Dolores from deleting posts promoting Make Change Happen. He is failing to respond to telephone, texts and emails. Other beneficiaries in Make Change Happen are Ben Gilroy and Vincent Bryme.