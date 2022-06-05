WARNING! Woe And School Shootings

We are a nation in total meltdown! We as a people have allowed the removal of the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob from every public venue that is in any way connected to Government. We have allowed the name of Jesus to become no more than a swear word in our land! The body of Christ – The Church, it’s Pastors, Teachers, and those that have professed Jesus as their savior have in silence and complacency allowed the void left when we removed ourselves from the culture and found the safety of our Sanctuaries to be filled with the Prince Of This World and his minions. The School Shooting in Texas was but a reaping of what we have sown – a land which has REJECTED THE MORALITY OF SCRIPTURE.