Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Animated Gospel of Mark: Chapter 4
14 views
channel image
Not Serving two Masters
Published a day ago |

In this chapter, Jesus tells the crowds a few parables, include the parable of the sower. It goes over the heads of just about everyone, of course... including the twelve disciples! But Jesus really wants us to internalize what this parable is saying, and so he explains the meaning to us. After his sermon, Jesus and his disciples find themselves in peril on the sea of Galilee. What are they going to do!?

Keywords
gospeljesusmark

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket