HOW CAN YOU UNSEE THAT?

I'm driving and talking about how my sister and everyone else want things to be normal between us. Sorry, I just can't do it. The toothpaste is out of the tube. The horse is out of the barn. I put on the sunglasses.

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/