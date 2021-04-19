4/19/2021 Miles Guo @4th Anniversary of April 19 Incident (Part I): The Whistleblowers’ Movement Tells the Truth and Have Revealed All the Fake, Ugly, and Evil

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Since the April 19 Incident in 2017, the Whistleblowers’ Movement has become a mirror to reveal the demon and has exposed all the fake, ugly, and evil of the Chinese Communist Party and the fake overseas pro-democracy activists. We can say that we are the strongest force daring to tell the truth in the world, and that we are the only pure conscience media in the world.