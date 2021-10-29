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Bombshell - Wisconsin Election Commission Busted for Breaking Election Law By Racine County Sheriff Office
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191 views • October 29, 2021
Find out what you can do to restore election integrity, visit https://jbs.org/vote/
The Wisconsin Election Commission committed voter fraud across the entire state! They are on video acknowledging the law exists and willfully breaking it!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Sheriff Office of Racine County
https://www.facebook.com/RacineCountySheriffsOffice/videos/615650396142108
The Wisconsin Election Commission committed voter fraud across the entire state! They are on video acknowledging the law exists and willfully breaking it!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Sheriff Office of Racine County
https://www.facebook.com/RacineCountySheriffsOffice/videos/615650396142108
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