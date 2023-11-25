Holidays, Gluttony & Your Health With Simone Plaut

Health expert Simone Plaut joins me in this episode as we discuss a sin that pervades this time of year, gluttony. It's a sin that is rarely preached against and during the holidays, people tend to indulge themselves to the point where they make themselves sick and even begin, or sometimes continue, bad habits that will effect their entire person. We'll take a look at what Scripture has to say about this and some practical methods of keeping yourself in check during the times of feasting.

