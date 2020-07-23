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Jamie's Experience at The Biologix Center
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7 views • July 23, 2020
Do you know what it's like to really suffer from a chronic illness or auto-immune disease? Jamie was told by countless doctors that there was absolutely nothing that anybody could do to help him recover from his symptoms. However, in just 3 short weeks at the Biologix Center, he finally feels like there is hope for him after all. Keep watching to hear more of his story!
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