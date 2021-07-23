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REMAKING HUMANITY BY SELF-APPOINTED TECHNOCRATS WHO HATE HUMANITY
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91 views • July 23, 2021
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debess

debess

21046 subscribers


The present technological takeover aka, "The Fourth Industrial Revolution"
has little to do with helping humanity. It's about dominating every aspect
of your life, incl. remaking humans in mind, body & spirit for TOTAL control.
Dayz of Noah Livestream, July 10, 2021 (~ 3 hrs., 39 min.)
Website: https://www.dayzofnoah.com/

"I believe that 'utopias' are crazy and dangerous, especially the utopia of a technological society. Technology is a totally willful and extremely dangerous force that will lead us to where it must inevitably lead us. This will not be determined by chance nor by the despotism of arrogant bureaucrats, politicians or scientists. The technological system need merely adapt human behavior to its own demands. This is necessary in order that it can function and continue to expand itself." - Ted Kaczynski

The Net: The Unabomber, LSD and the Internet (Documentary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ss3jZKXMfxgQ/

PDF: "The Fourth Industrial Revolution" by Klaus Schwab (2016)
https://law.unimelb.edu.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0005/3385454/Schwab-The_Fourth_Industrial_Revolution_Klaus_S.pdf

Dayz of Noah
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEZRq-0n5fsB6bTiWE-QUyA
Keywords
foodpublic healthcontrolwaternanotechnologyhumantechnocracyinformationbiometricsdominancecull
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