Horizon Curvature
WessexMan65
Published 18 hours ago

The flat earthers, like the climate alarmists, are motivated by religious zealotry, which is why neither group is swayed by sound scientific argument.  If the fat cats saw potential profit in the flat Earth, it would be as relentlessly promoted, and refutations censored, by the mainstream media, just as is the case with the mythical 'climate crisis'.

junk scienceflat earthpseudo science

