Horizon Curvature

The flat earthers, like the climate alarmists, are motivated by religious zealotry, which is why neither group is swayed by sound scientific argument. If the fat cats saw potential profit in the flat Earth, it would be as relentlessly promoted, and refutations censored, by the mainstream media, just as is the case with the mythical 'climate crisis'.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.