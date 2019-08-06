FBI Issues Report To Bamboozle Law Enforcement & Perpetuate Cover-Ups Of Their Crimes - 1591-6P

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Special Guests: John Matze 7:00 PM - John Matze is the CEO of Parler founded in 2018. Prior to Parler John ran many successful start ups, but after being exhausted with a lack of transparency in big tech, ideological suppresssion and privacy abuse, John created Parler for users to read news, and speak free without big tech bias.
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