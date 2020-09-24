Jesus in England: The Missing Years of Christ

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Dennis Price has spent years researching this very puzzling element of the life of Jesus and his highly acclaimed book, The Missing Years, is a testament to his hard labor. In this film we discover where Dennis thinks Jesus was during those formative years and what he was doing.
There are many folktales linking Jesus with the south of England and like a good detective novel, Dennis Price uncovers much more.
Did Jesus come to England? Did he converse with the Druids and spend time at Stonehenge?
Further Info:
VATICAN CONFIRMATION that JOSEPH of ARIMATHAEA (the VIRGIN's uncle) went to ENGLAND and continued the Conversion of the BRITISH:
https://jahtruth.net/joarim.htm
Glastonbury - Summerland:
https://jahtruth.net/glaston.htm
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erd2NIrzW4k&;feature=youtu.be