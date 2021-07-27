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In The News: Summertime Flu | High CO2 In Children Wearing Masks | J&J sunscreen recalled
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10 views • July 27, 2021
On this episode of Objective:Health we do another news roundup where we take a look at the latest health-related headlines making the rounds.
This week we look into the summertime resurgence of what are normally winter illnesses, the population of France being overrun with heavy metals, high carbon dioxide levels in kids wearing masks and a truly stunning study that finds meat substitutes are not nutritionally equivalent to real meat (shocking!).
We also talk about the latest lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson for cancer-causing ingredients in their sunscreens.
Join us for another 'In the News' episode of Objective:Health for the O:H perspective on the latest in health propaganda.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
This week we look into the summertime resurgence of what are normally winter illnesses, the population of France being overrun with heavy metals, high carbon dioxide levels in kids wearing masks and a truly stunning study that finds meat substitutes are not nutritionally equivalent to real meat (shocking!).
We also talk about the latest lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson for cancer-causing ingredients in their sunscreens.
Join us for another 'In the News' episode of Objective:Health for the O:H perspective on the latest in health propaganda.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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