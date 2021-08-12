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Dr Dan Stock Reminds Us of the Science and Why We're Doing It Wrong.
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100 views • August 12, 2021
Doctor Dan Stock speaks to the group to remind them of the real science of viruses, infections, and the futility of masks and lockdowns. Listen carefully to his explanation, it is exactly what we already knew and shows how the 'authorities' have turned science into scientism and turning things upside down.
Thank you Dr Stock
Thank you Dr Stock
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