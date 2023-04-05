4/04/2023 -- Major Earthquake activity -- UNREST -- Multiple M6.0 to M6.5 events -- California M4.5

The old "frog in the pot" saying does NOT apply here, we just felt a heat up and are ready to jump out of the pot.Like a fast car accelerating, we went from just a few upper M5 range earthquakes, up to M6.5 around the whole Pacific plate.

As the forecast called for, Central America (M6.5), South America (M6.5), West Pacific Indonesia M6.5-M7.0, Philippines (M6.5) and Kamchatka Russia (M6.5).

That's a lot of midrange M6's !

This doesn't count the M5's in Tunisia / Algeria, or the M4.5 in California, nor does it count the M5.9 in Chile, or the M5.5 at Smith Island... nor does it count the M4 that hit Hawaii... I could keep typing but you get the point (I hope)... we just took a step up in the number of noteworthy events, and the power behind each event also took the next step up.

The end of this video spends time showing other things related to weather and RADAR. Stay tuned until the end to see some high technology on display (in operation) behind the scenes from the regular public eye.

