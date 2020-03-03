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Dicamba Pesticide: Already Poisoned Area Twice Size of Delaware
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23 views • March 03, 2020
“Meathead” Rob Reiner tells us re-electing Trump will be the end of the earth but the left only cares about the environment to push socialism & their power. Monsanto/Bayer has been caught knowingly poisoning farms to everything but their GMO seeds in a lawsuit where they’ve been ordered to pay $265 Million for destroying a peach farm of 30,000 trees with their pesticide, dicamba, that drifts for miles
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