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Buzz Aldrin Tells the Truth: 'You Were Watching Animation' [20.03.2022]
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114 views • March 21, 2022
'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9Z9H0ZbDewv/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/
Chuck Middleton (Heaven Bound Trucker 444)
https://youtu.be/NWC3TZi9D5c
Atheism is Madness https://youtu.be/Fb39Kst_v_0
Drones for God's Glory https://youtu.be/jsabxnyrLiY
Good Watches...
Mortality Rate Truth https://youtu.be/UKeelzGZ8Xg
Fake Alien Invasion https://bottradionetwork.com/ministry/understanding-the-times/2021-07-09-meet-the-new-world-religion/
Chemtrails Controlling the Weather by Jim Lee https://youtu.be/VlCJKOawB2E
Whether today, tomorrow, or years down the road, Biblical WORMWOOD IS COMING.
Planet X, Nibiru, Fake Alien invasion, Space Force, Space X, the Secret Space Program ??...... ALL DECEPTIONS!
The evil empire WILL cover up the Rapture, the Return of Christ by any and ALL means!
No fear through FAITH in Christ Jesus, Yahshuah, Yahweh, the Great I AM, The Alpha and Omega, the beginning AND the end.
Logic.... Something can NEVER come from nothing. Faith in a Creator is the only LOGICAL conclusion.
Love you ALL!
KBK
Kipp
40 views Mar 20, 2022
Krelboyne Kipp
230 subscribers
https://youtu.be/t_48GoOuK2s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW52RGalT0OFJ9MKOwGCsVg
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9Z9H0ZbDewv/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/
Chuck Middleton (Heaven Bound Trucker 444)
https://youtu.be/NWC3TZi9D5c
Atheism is Madness https://youtu.be/Fb39Kst_v_0
Drones for God's Glory https://youtu.be/jsabxnyrLiY
Good Watches...
Mortality Rate Truth https://youtu.be/UKeelzGZ8Xg
Fake Alien Invasion https://bottradionetwork.com/ministry/understanding-the-times/2021-07-09-meet-the-new-world-religion/
Chemtrails Controlling the Weather by Jim Lee https://youtu.be/VlCJKOawB2E
Whether today, tomorrow, or years down the road, Biblical WORMWOOD IS COMING.
Planet X, Nibiru, Fake Alien invasion, Space Force, Space X, the Secret Space Program ??...... ALL DECEPTIONS!
The evil empire WILL cover up the Rapture, the Return of Christ by any and ALL means!
No fear through FAITH in Christ Jesus, Yahshuah, Yahweh, the Great I AM, The Alpha and Omega, the beginning AND the end.
Logic.... Something can NEVER come from nothing. Faith in a Creator is the only LOGICAL conclusion.
Love you ALL!
KBK
Kipp
40 views Mar 20, 2022
Krelboyne Kipp
230 subscribers
https://youtu.be/t_48GoOuK2s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW52RGalT0OFJ9MKOwGCsVg
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