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Slavs shouldn't fight Slavs - Kadyrov gives Azov one day to surrender
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260 views • April 03, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”Utilizing Ukraine, the US was preparing to destroy the population of our entire continent, he says.
This is substantiated with today's Ministry of Defence claim that the US planned to use chemtrails/aerosol pathogens to make the population sick. (https://t.me/NewResistance/6592)”
This is substantiated with today's Ministry of Defence claim that the US planned to use chemtrails/aerosol pathogens to make the population sick. (https://t.me/NewResistance/6592)”
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