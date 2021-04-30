© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Parents Attack: Parents Run Off School Board, Elect New Board & End Mask Mandate
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • April 30, 2021
Some parents have actually had enough of elected representatives ignoring them and have stepped up to not only remove them, but be the replacements and the solution to the problem. The most recent maneuver came from Vail. Arizona where hundreds of parents descended on the school board meeting and were furious about the continued mask mandates. What happened is nothing short of spectacular.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-parents-attack-parents-run-off-school-board-elect-new-board-end-mask-mandate-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-parents-attack-parents-run-off-school-board-elect-new-board-end-mask-mandate-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.