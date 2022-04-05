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Save Mariupol Ukraine
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70 views • April 05, 2022
If you really care about the people of Ukraine, here they are: https://www.donbasshumaid.com/
We give money because we know billions of our tax dollars are wasted on weapons sent to Ukraine used to murder these civilians.
"We have a joint humanitarian mission with the organization "Salvation of Mariupol Forum". We went to Primorskoe village, there are two points for refugees. There are about 700 people in total. Thanks to all the donors who help our fund."
https://youtu.be/8KSllhF8QrY
We give money because we know billions of our tax dollars are wasted on weapons sent to Ukraine used to murder these civilians.
"We have a joint humanitarian mission with the organization "Salvation of Mariupol Forum". We went to Primorskoe village, there are two points for refugees. There are about 700 people in total. Thanks to all the donors who help our fund."
https://youtu.be/8KSllhF8QrY
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