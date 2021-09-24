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Police Deploy Counter-terror Squads on Construction Workers in Melbourne, Australia
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130 views • September 24, 2021
Avi Yemini of Rebel News reports on counter-terrorism squads that were out in the streets again in Melbourne, Australia to serve the public good against the construction workers and other citizens that are demonstrating against government mandates.
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