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[Satire] UK Bans Certain Spoken Sounds That Are Believed to Spread Covid-19 - Truth Comes to Light
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309 views • December 28, 2020
Whew, so glad they didn't ban the "fu" and the "yu"sounds. First they came for the words, and nobody SAID anything. Now they are coming for the consonants. It will soon be illegal to play scrabble. Drop those tiles and put your hands up.
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