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The 'Real Truth' about Religion, Christianity, Jesus, the 12 disciples, the Sun & Zodiac Signs [29.06.2019]
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112 views • March 11, 2022
[29.06.2019] Note: 'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Interesting informative (New Age) video with another 'view' and 'angle' on whats going on. But I must say that I Don't believe that we live on a spinning ball flying through 'Space'... "The best Lies contain a LOT of Ttruth" - therefor a 'must see' video.
PS. It was a comment link under a previus video I uploaded that lead me to see and share this.
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9Z9H0ZbDewv/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/
The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/
---------------- Source + info ---------------------------
Well worth spending 30 minutes of your life watching.
Sources/references document (pdf):
https://mega.nz/file/COhBAS5A#OuBp_32yoUI9P0snbxM2Efc_tm2BRDoc1hR6b6EJaak
Clip from Zeitgeist - The movie
More videos from my channel in the same category:
The real truth about the banking system and the monetary system? Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfxXqYGvxi8&;t=0s
The real truth about the banking system and the monetary system? Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHjeG3eYfZU&;t=0s
35.438 visninger 29. jun. 2019
Kay Arnesen - 334 abonnenter
https://youtu.be/ZxcejsDPXtQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJgvmJ69z78k3tcPlF-9-ww
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrSnowden2/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrSnowden2/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrSnowden2/channels
Tilmeldt 30. jul. 2012
36.707 visninger
Interesting informative (New Age) video with another 'view' and 'angle' on whats going on. But I must say that I Don't believe that we live on a spinning ball flying through 'Space'... "The best Lies contain a LOT of Ttruth" - therefor a 'must see' video.
PS. It was a comment link under a previus video I uploaded that lead me to see and share this.
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9Z9H0ZbDewv/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/
The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/
---------------- Source + info ---------------------------
Well worth spending 30 minutes of your life watching.
Sources/references document (pdf):
https://mega.nz/file/COhBAS5A#OuBp_32yoUI9P0snbxM2Efc_tm2BRDoc1hR6b6EJaak
Clip from Zeitgeist - The movie
More videos from my channel in the same category:
The real truth about the banking system and the monetary system? Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfxXqYGvxi8&;t=0s
The real truth about the banking system and the monetary system? Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHjeG3eYfZU&;t=0s
35.438 visninger 29. jun. 2019
Kay Arnesen - 334 abonnenter
https://youtu.be/ZxcejsDPXtQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJgvmJ69z78k3tcPlF-9-ww
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrSnowden2/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrSnowden2/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrSnowden2/channels
Tilmeldt 30. jul. 2012
36.707 visninger
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