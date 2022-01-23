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Deep Purple: 'Child In Time' - Save The Children (Live 1970) [23.01.2022]
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94 views • January 23, 2022
Note: Funny how many old bands sing about God... I put Lyrics on this one...
- There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Lyrics:
Sweet child in time, you'll see the line
Line that's drawn between the good and the bad
See the blind man shooting at the world
Bullets flying, ooh taking toll
If you've been bad - Oh Lord I bet you have
And you've not been hit oh by flying lead
You'd better close your eyes, aahaouho bow your head
Wait for the ricochet
Ooo-ooo-ooo-ooo..
Sweet child in time, you'll see the line
Line that's drawn between the good and the bad
See the blind man shooting at the world
Bullets flying, mm taking toll
If you've been bad - Lord I bet you have
And you've not been hit oh by flying lead
You'd better close your eyes, aahaao bow your head
Wait for the ricochet
Oh..god oh no..oh god no..oh..ah..no ah..AAh..oh..AAWAAH!!..oh
--
Taken from their fourth album Deep Purple In Rock, the band performs 'Child In Time' live on the British TV show "Doing Their Thing".
The performance features the "Mark II line-up": Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice.
Footage licensed from ITV Archive.
Deep Purple - Child In Time - Live (1970)
123,024,432 views May 26, 2010
Deep Purple Official
812K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OorZcOzNcgE
- There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Lyrics:
Sweet child in time, you'll see the line
Line that's drawn between the good and the bad
See the blind man shooting at the world
Bullets flying, ooh taking toll
If you've been bad - Oh Lord I bet you have
And you've not been hit oh by flying lead
You'd better close your eyes, aahaouho bow your head
Wait for the ricochet
Ooo-ooo-ooo-ooo..
Sweet child in time, you'll see the line
Line that's drawn between the good and the bad
See the blind man shooting at the world
Bullets flying, mm taking toll
If you've been bad - Lord I bet you have
And you've not been hit oh by flying lead
You'd better close your eyes, aahaao bow your head
Wait for the ricochet
Oh..god oh no..oh god no..oh..ah..no ah..AAh..oh..AAWAAH!!..oh
--
Taken from their fourth album Deep Purple In Rock, the band performs 'Child In Time' live on the British TV show "Doing Their Thing".
The performance features the "Mark II line-up": Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice.
Footage licensed from ITV Archive.
Deep Purple - Child In Time - Live (1970)
123,024,432 views May 26, 2010
Deep Purple Official
812K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OorZcOzNcgE
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