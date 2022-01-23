Deep Purple: 'Child In Time' - Save The Children (Live 1970) [23.01.2022]

Note: Funny how many old bands sing about God... I put Lyrics on this one...- There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!Lyrics:Sweet child in time, you'll see the lineLine that's drawn between the good and the badSee the blind man shooting at the worldBullets flying, ooh taking tollIf you've been bad - Oh Lord I bet you haveAnd you've not been hit oh by flying leadYou'd better close your eyes, aahaouho bow your headWait for the ricochetOoo-ooo-ooo-ooo..Sweet child in time, you'll see the lineLine that's drawn between the good and the badSee the blind man shooting at the worldBullets flying, mm taking tollIf you've been bad - Lord I bet you haveAnd you've not been hit oh by flying leadYou'd better close your eyes, aahaao bow your headWait for the ricochetOh..god oh no..oh god no..oh..ah..no ah..AAh..oh..AAWAAH!!..oh--Taken from their fourth album Deep Purple In Rock, the band performs 'Child In Time' live on the British TV show "Doing Their Thing".The performance features the "Mark II line-up": Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice.Footage licensed from ITV Archive.Deep Purple - Child In Time - Live (1970)123,024,432 views May 26, 2010Deep Purple Official812K subscribers