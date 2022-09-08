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'My Son Hunter' Movie Producer: The Movie is Rooted in Historical Accuracy and Forgotten Scandals
“… all these factual things that show up in the movie true stories about Hunter Biden his life, and the things that you'd forgotten about…”
Source: https://rumble.com/v1j2uce-producer-for-my-son-hunter-on-the-facts-underpinning-the-story.html