BREAKING : Assyrian Orthodox Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed in Sydney’s west during mass!

Here is this heroic man of God talking about his recent trip #Gaza and meeting a little Palestinian girl.



Miraculously he has survived!

I've translated the conversation between the Priests and the Attacker at the Assyrian church. They are speaking the Levantine Arabic (my dialect).



The attack appears religiously motivated, Translation below. The bishop was safer in Gaza among Palestinians than he was in #Sydney.



Very odd that a a Pro-Palestine priest would be targeted now right after the Bondi stabbing. So a terrorist that came right After the Bondi stabbing which many were burned claiming was a terrorist attack.



The conversation goes as such:

Priest: "Do you speak Arabic?"



Stabber: "If he had not insulted my religion I would not be here"



Priest "Which religion is that? Go back to Satan"

As a member of the Syrian Aramean muslim Australian community, I condemn this filthy terrorists who attacked our Father Mar Mari #MarmariEmanuel in the strongest possible terms.



I hope that Muslim leaders in Sydney will come together with the Assyrian Aramaic church community to heal from this and against those that seek to divide us.



Father Mar Mari has always preached about Unity and love between levantine people. And that is what should remain.

Further Info:

Source @Syrian Girl





