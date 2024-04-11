⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 April 2024)

▫️ In response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage the oil, gas and energy facilities of the Russian Federation, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike tonight by air- and sea-based high-precision long range weaponry, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles at the facilities of the Ukrainian fuel and energy plant. The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the targets have been engaged.

The strikes disrupted the work of the Ukrainian military industry enterprises, thwarted the transfer of reserves to combat zones, and made it difficult to supply fuel to the AFU troops and military units.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, and inflicted losses on units of AFU 103rd territorial defence and 13th national guard brigades close to Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region) and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 54th mechanised, 46th airmobile, 79th and 80th air assault brigades near Belogorovka, Ostroye, Konstantinovka, Krasnogorovka, and Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were 520 Ukrainian troops, three armoured personnel carriers, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, one 152-mm Msta-B gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as two Nota electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation, and repelled eight counter-attacks of assault groups of AFU 25th airborne, 71st jaeger, 59th motorised infantry, 24th, 47th, 115th mechanised brigades near Pervomayskoye, Novokalinovo, Novobakhmutovka, Umanskoye and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 275 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer were eliminated.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on units of AFU 58th motorised infantry, 128th territorial defence brigade close to Urozhaynoye and Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU lost up to 105 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, as well as one Nota electronic warfare station.



▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 128th mountain assault, 121st territorial defence brigades near Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region) and Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 152-mm Giatsint-B towed howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged three depots of missile, artillery, and aviation ordnance, one S-125 anti-aircraft missile launcher, as well as AFU manpower and hardware in 112 areas.

Air defence systems shot down 266 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, four HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles, as well as three U.S.-made JDAM aerial guided bombs.



📊 In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 20,355 unmanned aerial vehicles, 500 air defence missile systems, 15,756 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,266 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,818 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,887 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.