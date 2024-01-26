Putin Shocks USA; Hosts Houthi Rebels In Russian Capital Moscow Amid Red Sea Tensions

Russia hosted Houthi rebels in Moscow for talks on Red Sea crisis and Gaza war, the Yemen's Ansar Allah Movement said. The talks with Russian officials were held on Thursday during which both sides condemned U.S-led coalition attacks on Yemen, said Houthi spokesperson Abdul Salam in a tweet. This as U.S.-led coalition continues to hit Houthi targets in Yemen over Red Sea vessel attacks. Watch the video for more details.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
