Melbourne Rally 22 July 2023 From Parliament
Published Yesterday

Today's rally has to be in three parts, especially after the heavy hand of the Police in the second part. We started out in positive vibe, not realising that we would be put to the test for how cohesive we were as a group. So as usual we started our rally from the steps of Parliament House and reached Bourke Street Mall. Recorded is a great drumming piece with Angel and Carmel at Parliament's front doors. 

rallymelbournedrummingparliament housebourke street mall

