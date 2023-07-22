Melbourne Rally 22 July 2023 From Parliament

Today's rally has to be in three parts, especially after the heavy hand of the Police in the second part. We started out in positive vibe, not realising that we would be put to the test for how cohesive we were as a group. So as usual we started our rally from the steps of Parliament House and reached Bourke Street Mall. Recorded is a great drumming piece with Angel and Carmel at Parliament's front doors.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.