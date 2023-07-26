Create New Account
General Flynn: Crazy Talk from Biden's Army Secretary
Published Yesterday

First Worldview Report With Brannon Howse and General Flynn


We used to say that you recruit the soldier, but you retain the family for a lifelong soldier. But now, Biden’s Army Secretary is discouraging potential recruits who are coming from military families, explaining that she plans to draw in people who have no real connection to the military.


This is crazy talk, but from a military perspective, it’s dangerous and an attempt to break trust in our military, known for its integrity, sacrifices, and simply being the one institution remaining that was apolitical left in the federal government.



full report:

https://generalflynn.com/first-worldview-report-with-brannon-howse-and-general-flynn/

Keywords
propaganda warbrannon howse5th generation warfaregeneral micheal flynncorrupt biden regime

