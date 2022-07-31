Nancy Pelosi wants to kick the dragon - what could go wrong?

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So, now that the bear is good and riled up, our leaders have a great new idea. Let's send Nancy Pelosi overseas to play kick the dragon. After all, what could possible go wrong? Bible prophecy is going down quickly now, so don't miss this episode of student of the last days. https://welcomehome777.com/