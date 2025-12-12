© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christmas Market in Germany vandalized and animals tortured
Witnesses saw the vandals
- Vandalize the church
- Defecating in the church
- Punch the donkeys in face in the manger
- Then tortured the donkeys
- Christmas lights destroyed
- Christmas decorations destroyed
- Destroyed electrical boxes and defaced toilets
“The attack comes after Germans were warned to be vigilant at Christmas events this year, as authorities raised the terror threat.”