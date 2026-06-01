IRGC-Navy announced it targeted US-Israeli MSC Sariska ship with a cruise missile

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Iran’s IRGC-Navy announced it targeted US-Israeli MSC Sariska (container) ship with a cruise missile.
The attack was a direct retaliation for a US attack on the Iranian vessel Lian Star in the Sea of Oman, warning that any further US aggression will face a "decisive response."
@FotrosResistancee
Adding:
Ukrainians report an unspecified number of Tu-95 strategic bombers taking off from Olenya Airbase; earlier, a pair of Tu-160s lifted off from Ukrainka Airbase. Looks like strike night is on.
Ballistic and hypersonic missiles are also expected.