Drone Attack on Colombian Navy Ship: Just as US Moves Warships Toward Venezuela

Drone Attack on Colombian Navy Ship — Just as U.S. Moves Warships Toward Venezuela

A Colombian Navy vessel was hit by an explosives-laden drone on the Putumayo River, near Puerto Leguízamo. The blast damaged the deck of the ARC Hichamon. No injuries reported.

This comes days after the U.S. deployed three destroyers near Venezuela, and Colombia publicly ruled out a military pact with Caracas.

🇺🇸 Suspicious timing? These “mysterious incidents” in Colombia could be used to justify greater U.S. involvement in the region, or pressure Bogota to get on board.

Adding:

Colombia Rules Out Military Alliance with Venezuela Amid U.S. Naval Tensions

Despite rising regional pressure, Bogotá says it will not sign any military pact with Venezuela—even in the face of potential U.S. action.

Interior Minister Armando Benedetti clarified:

“No military agreement, no territorial concessions, not even joint cooperation.”