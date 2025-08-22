🚁💥 A Colombian police helicopter was shot down during an anti-narcotics operation in rural Amalfi, Antioquia. At least 8 officers were killed and 8 others injured.

President Gustavo Petro blamed the attack on the 36th Front of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), FARC dissidents who rejected the 2016 peace deal.

🇺🇸 The U.S. has recently accused Maduro’s Venezuela of arming the FARC. But historically, Washington itself spent decades funding and weaponizing factions in Colombia, including training paramilitaries, arming death squads, and running Plan Colombia under the banner of “counter-narcotics.”