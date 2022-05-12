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Prayers Answered: “Total YOBA victory.”
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41 views • May 12, 2022
Baked Alaska was led by God to reveal to Judge Sullivan that the DOJ Criminal Prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi threatened him with adding one or more felony charges if he didn’t agree to pleading guilty to a misdemeanor. Sullivan was shocked to hear about this threat, which Aloi denied. Isn’t lying in court considered perjury? Sullivan added another 60 days for the defense to consider the plea deal. “God is good, that’s all I can say.” https://cozy.tv/bakedalaska/replays/2022-05-12
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