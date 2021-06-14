EP 2490-9AM The Three Top Threats To The United States; Destroying Our Constitutional Republic

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The three top threats to the United States are: (1) The corrupt United States Intelligence Community, (2) Big Tech’s ideological manipulation of information, and (3) corporate U.S. media as a propaganda tool; in that order. There are other big issues, but those three create the ripple effect that is destroying our Constitutional Republic. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis discusses a variety of current events, issues of importance and his positions. However, the primary focus of the interview is the #2 threat from Big Tech and what DeSantis is doing in Florida to confront the dangers of ideological manipulation, censorship and deplatforming.
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