HOLY SMOKE! Dr. Aseem Malhotra on LIVE BBC News – They Didn’t Expect This!

Jan 13, 2023) British Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra told BBC presenter Lukwesa Burak (who became visibly shaken) that research has shown that the COVID mRNA shots carry cardiovascular risks and have contributed to the 30,000 excess deaths in the UK. He also called for their immediate suspension of the COVID shots.
Prominent Cardiologist ‘Truthbombs’ Live BBC Broadcast, Calls for Suspension of mRNA Vaccines: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/aseem-malhotra-bbc-suspension-mrna-vaccines/
Full BBC segment: https://rumble.com/v25e0or-dr.-aseem-malhotra-on-mainstream-bbc-news-statins-and-mrna-vaccines.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.