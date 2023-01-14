Create New Account
HOLY SMOKE! Dr. Aseem Malhotra on LIVE BBC News – They Didn’t Expect This!
Jan 13, 2023)

Jan 13, 2023) British Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra told BBC presenter Lukwesa Burak (who became visibly shaken) that research has shown that the COVID mRNA shots carry cardiovascular risks and have contributed to the 30,000 excess deaths in the UK. He also called for their immediate suspension of the COVID shots.


Prominent Cardiologist ‘Truthbombs’ Live BBC Broadcast, Calls for Suspension of mRNA Vaccines: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/aseem-malhotra-bbc-suspension-mrna-vaccines/


Full BBC segment: https://rumble.com/v25e0or-dr.-aseem-malhotra-on-mainstream-bbc-news-statins-and-mrna-vaccines.html


