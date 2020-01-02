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MODERN MONEY THEORY: Is this the Next Step?
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9 views • January 02, 2020
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/modern-money-theory-next-step-lynette-zang/
The recent about face by global central banks shows the world that they have used up the experimental tools created during the 2007 financial crisis. In addition, they’ve made it clear, the free money punch bowl will NOT be taken away and they will not be raising interest rates. In fact, not only will central bank balance sheets not be reduced, but central banks are prepared to provide banks all the free money they may need in the future. This news has provided stock markets push higher into overvaluation territory, as the flood of Unicorn IPOs take advantage of this last hurrah to cash out and transfer risk.
Everyone knows the next financial crisis is near, so what are Central Banks likely to do then? I think they will likely employ Modern Money Theory (MMT) because frankly, current policy is already doing most of what MMT proposes, so the shift will not be radical.
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvIT03212019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/modern-money-theory-next-step-lynette-zang/
The recent about face by global central banks shows the world that they have used up the experimental tools created during the 2007 financial crisis. In addition, they’ve made it clear, the free money punch bowl will NOT be taken away and they will not be raising interest rates. In fact, not only will central bank balance sheets not be reduced, but central banks are prepared to provide banks all the free money they may need in the future. This news has provided stock markets push higher into overvaluation territory, as the flood of Unicorn IPOs take advantage of this last hurrah to cash out and transfer risk.
Everyone knows the next financial crisis is near, so what are Central Banks likely to do then? I think they will likely employ Modern Money Theory (MMT) because frankly, current policy is already doing most of what MMT proposes, so the shift will not be radical.
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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