Many people from all walks of life in China and the world paid tribute to Mr. Miles Guo’s father
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p23smenca83

12/31/2022 Many people from all walks of life in China and the world paid tribute to Mr. Miles Guo’s father, which shows that the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China have become the legal representatives of the 1.4 billion Chinese people in the hearts of the people of the world。


12/31/2022 郭文贵先生父亲的离去受到中国乃至世界各界人士的送别和祈祷，说明爆料革命和新中国联邦已经在世界人民心中成为14亿中国人民的合法代表。

