Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker On X Episode 25 - Ken Paxton Tucker Carlson
channel image
High Hopes
2782 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
86 views
Published 20 hours ago

Banned Youtube Vidoes


Sep 21, 2023


Liberals like Karl Rove just tried to annihilate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It didn't work. Paxton just joined us for his first interview since his acquittal.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7mMiuecR2vId/

Keywords
texastuckertucker carlsonattorney generalkarl rovexken paxtonacquittalbanned youtube videos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket