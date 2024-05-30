Create New Account
Lighting up the lighter of the Saints in Paphos (29th spiritual dialogue synaxis - 25/01/2024)
etangelo
The 29th Spiritual Dialogue Synaxis with Metropolitan Neophytos of Morfou took place on January 25, 2024 at the church of Panagia Pantanasi in Paphos, in the framework of the series of lectures on "The Therapeutic Treatment of the Orthodox Spiritual Tradition", organized by the Holy Metropolis of Paphos. Explanation: At the point in time of 1:45:07, The Metropolitan refers to the Coronavirus and says, among other things, that it was a "global experiment in the intimidation and subjugation of the people... which was successful. In other countries, this continues, sixty percent (60%) were vaccinated, and he says, by mistake that in Cyprus twenty-five percent (25%) were vaccinated... when in fact in Cyprus 25% were not vaccinated...

