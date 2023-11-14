Rep.Burchett Accuses Kevin McCarthy of Violently Sucker-Punching Him: “Clean Shot to the Kidneys”

Rep.Tim Burchett Accuses Former Speaker McCarthy of Violently Sucker-Punching Him: “Clean Shot to the Kidneys”





GOP Rep. Tim Burchett on Tuesday claimed former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shoved and sucker-punched him.





Recall, that Burchett was one of the GOP lawmakers who voted McCarthy out. McCarthy has denied the incident.





“Explain to us what happened with you and Kevin McCarthy,” CNN’s Manu Raju said to Burchett.





“Well, I was doing an interview with Claudia from NPR….and I got elbowed in the back and it kind of caught me off-guard because it was a clean shot to the kidneys and I turned back and there was Kevin…and I chased after him of course,” Burchett said.





Burchett continued, “He’s a bully with a $17 million security detail.”