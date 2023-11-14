Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep.Burchett Accuses Kevin McCarthy of Violently Sucker-Punching Him: “Clean Shot to the Kidneys”
channel image
GalacticStorm
2176 Subscribers
Shop now
56 views
Published 19 hours ago

Rep.Tim Burchett Accuses Former Speaker McCarthy of Violently Sucker-Punching Him: “Clean Shot to the Kidneys”


GOP Rep. Tim Burchett on Tuesday claimed former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shoved and sucker-punched him.


Recall, that Burchett was one of the GOP lawmakers who voted McCarthy out. McCarthy has denied the incident.


“Explain to us what happened with you and Kevin McCarthy,” CNN’s Manu Raju said to Burchett.


“Well, I was doing an interview with Claudia from NPR….and I got elbowed in the back and it kind of caught me off-guard because it was a clean shot to the kidneys and I turned back and there was Kevin…and I chased after him of course,” Burchett said.


Burchett continued, “He’s a bully with a $17 million security detail.”

Keywords
painsucker punchspeaker mccarthyrep tim burchettclean shot to the kidneys

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket