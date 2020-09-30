Allegory of the Cov

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“It is the task of the enlightened not only to ascend to learning and to see the good but to be willing to descend again to those prisoners and to share their troubles and their honors, whether they are worth having or not. And this they must do, even with the prospect of death.” - Plato
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hp7H4KznI6M
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