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WHEN TRUTH = LIES & LIES = TRUTH
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88 views • March 09, 2022
Full Show Notes: https://danhappel.com/when-truth-equals-lies/
How many lies and liars does it take to awaken people to reality? Shouldn't we question authority that consistently deceives us?
The world of 2022 is much like the parallel universe theories that have been portrayed many times by science fiction writers, physicists and futurists explaining the concept of relativism.
With parallel universe's, absolutes are non-existent and realities are merely perspectives of individuals based on their interpretation of a world of constantly changing values, norms and mirage like visions of the physical world.
In other words, reality is strictly perspective and subject to constant reinterpretation. There are no absolutes……period. Murder, theft, rape, you name it, become subjective norms in a world that recognizes no absolute values.
This is the world of relative humanists and atheists that promote collectivism and global technocracy. This is a world where lies and truth are interchangable, depending on circumstance. To live this way is impossible for rational adults with established value systems, but seems to be easily accomplished by high IQ nitwits and libtard savants.
Right is now considered wrong, while wrong is now considered right. Thinking people worldwide are coming to an understanding that if it comes from the lamestream media, academia, the political establishment, or social media bohemoths, it is more than likely complete bullshit.
Knowing that, does it frighten you as much as it frightens me that millions of those who claim to have quit drinking the cool-aid are now buying into the lamestream media, Obiden Administration, academia and UN calls to destroy and even murder Putin? Doesn't decades of being lied to without end by these very same jerks make you think twice about chugging more kool-aid?
---------------------------------------------------------
Connecting The Dots
Stay Informed
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
Special Deals to help support the podcast
The Power of Nitric Oxide
https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
Protection for your Home and Vehicle
https://danhappel.com/EMP-Protection
How many lies and liars does it take to awaken people to reality? Shouldn't we question authority that consistently deceives us?
The world of 2022 is much like the parallel universe theories that have been portrayed many times by science fiction writers, physicists and futurists explaining the concept of relativism.
With parallel universe's, absolutes are non-existent and realities are merely perspectives of individuals based on their interpretation of a world of constantly changing values, norms and mirage like visions of the physical world.
In other words, reality is strictly perspective and subject to constant reinterpretation. There are no absolutes……period. Murder, theft, rape, you name it, become subjective norms in a world that recognizes no absolute values.
This is the world of relative humanists and atheists that promote collectivism and global technocracy. This is a world where lies and truth are interchangable, depending on circumstance. To live this way is impossible for rational adults with established value systems, but seems to be easily accomplished by high IQ nitwits and libtard savants.
Right is now considered wrong, while wrong is now considered right. Thinking people worldwide are coming to an understanding that if it comes from the lamestream media, academia, the political establishment, or social media bohemoths, it is more than likely complete bullshit.
Knowing that, does it frighten you as much as it frightens me that millions of those who claim to have quit drinking the cool-aid are now buying into the lamestream media, Obiden Administration, academia and UN calls to destroy and even murder Putin? Doesn't decades of being lied to without end by these very same jerks make you think twice about chugging more kool-aid?
---------------------------------------------------------
Connecting The Dots
Stay Informed
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
Special Deals to help support the podcast
The Power of Nitric Oxide
https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
Protection for your Home and Vehicle
https://danhappel.com/EMP-Protection
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