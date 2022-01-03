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New World Order is in a panic. Turning on each other and covering their ass.
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562 views • January 03, 2022
Yes, despite their hubris and arrogance and keeping up their attack on humanity, behind closed doors, the finger-pointing, and shouting has begun. Like rats on a sinking ship, the rats are now, like a snake eating itself from the tail up, self-destructing and soon despite their almost total control of the narrative and world traitor politicians. They know now, they underestimated humanity's indomitable spirit. There is no honor among scum bags.
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