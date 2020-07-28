© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marjory Wildcraft LIFE UPDATE |How to grow food when you have no yard
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
430 views • July 28, 2020
↓ CLICK “SHOW MORE” FOR RESOURCES ↓
Get instant access to our free library of resources: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
_
We decided to stay in Puerto Rico during the 2020 earthquakes and pandemic to help the local food supply #HomeGrownFoodMovement and find farm land for #growingherbs!
My garden house airBnB is not as much of a garden house as I expected, I had to get creative on growing food in my backyard....
I made sure to start growing some veggies. And without a backyard, I had to find ways to grow high-yielding plants.
Ahhhh and OMG it's tough growing food while living with iguanas... Stay tuned to see how I grow despite these fun garden pests.
#HomeGrownFoodMovement #GuerillaGardening
_
About me: I’m Marjory Wildcraft, the founder of The Grow Network, an online community of 450,000 people who are stopping the destruction of the Earth via home grown food. National Geographic featured me as an expert in off-grid living, I hosted Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and I'm listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. I’m the focus of Reuters award winning article on Food Sustainability. https://thegrownetwork.com/about-us
_
VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://thegrownetwork.com/
_
Follow us!
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries/
INSTAGRAM @the_grow_network | https://www.instagram.com/the_grow_network/
TWITTER @TheGrowNetwork | https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries/
SUPPORT OUR WORK ON PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thegrownetwork
JOIN THE ACADEMY: https://academy.thegrownetwork.com/
GROW YOUR OWN GROCERIES: www.growhalf.com
_
Do you love Marjory and The Grow Network!? Get instant access to our free library of resources and our exclusive community: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
Get instant access to our free library of resources: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
_
We decided to stay in Puerto Rico during the 2020 earthquakes and pandemic to help the local food supply #HomeGrownFoodMovement and find farm land for #growingherbs!
My garden house airBnB is not as much of a garden house as I expected, I had to get creative on growing food in my backyard....
I made sure to start growing some veggies. And without a backyard, I had to find ways to grow high-yielding plants.
Ahhhh and OMG it's tough growing food while living with iguanas... Stay tuned to see how I grow despite these fun garden pests.
#HomeGrownFoodMovement #GuerillaGardening
_
About me: I’m Marjory Wildcraft, the founder of The Grow Network, an online community of 450,000 people who are stopping the destruction of the Earth via home grown food. National Geographic featured me as an expert in off-grid living, I hosted Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and I'm listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. I’m the focus of Reuters award winning article on Food Sustainability. https://thegrownetwork.com/about-us
_
VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://thegrownetwork.com/
_
Follow us!
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries/
INSTAGRAM @the_grow_network | https://www.instagram.com/the_grow_network/
TWITTER @TheGrowNetwork | https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries/
SUPPORT OUR WORK ON PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thegrownetwork
JOIN THE ACADEMY: https://academy.thegrownetwork.com/
GROW YOUR OWN GROCERIES: www.growhalf.com
_
Do you love Marjory and The Grow Network!? Get instant access to our free library of resources and our exclusive community: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.